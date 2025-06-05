AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1,938.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.58. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 79.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

