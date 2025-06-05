Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 300,498 shares changing hands.

Anglesey Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

