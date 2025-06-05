Anthony P. Lee Sells 66,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $5,800,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,409,702.12. The trade was a 18.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roblox Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $91.09 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $91.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Roblox by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,191,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 704,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,762,000 after purchasing an additional 355,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

