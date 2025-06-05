Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,777,000. M.D. Sass LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 36.6% during the third quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple by 20.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 45,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 19,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 36.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 872,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,328,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $170.62 price target (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.2%

AAPL opened at $202.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.99 and a 200-day moving average of $224.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.