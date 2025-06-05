Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.8% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $7,539,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Apple by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 70,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,943,000. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.2%

AAPL opened at $202.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $170.62 price objective (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.