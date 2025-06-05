Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 220.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 147,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 130,635 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 364,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 505.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 264,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $257.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

