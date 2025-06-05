ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

