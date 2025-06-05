Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as low as C$7.27. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 88,805 shares traded.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$761.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.42.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.