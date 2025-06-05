Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Asana

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares in the company, valued at $814,151,226.24. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $8,138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $2,349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.