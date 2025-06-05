Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 922,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,888,563.01. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,273,558.76. This represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 825.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

