Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 50,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares in the company, valued at $814,151,226.24. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 825.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

