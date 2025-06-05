Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $3,154,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,999,572.72. This represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.