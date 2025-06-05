Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

ASAN opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,151,226.24. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,053,617.40. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

