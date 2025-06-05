Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 132.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 610,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.5%

AUB opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.