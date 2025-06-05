Aurdan Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

