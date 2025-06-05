Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stake Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 314.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $298,294,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,053,632,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $74,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,839,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AUR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of AUR stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

