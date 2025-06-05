AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €37.31 ($42.40) and traded as high as €42.36 ($48.14). AXA shares last traded at €42.13 ($47.88), with a volume of 5,559,337 shares changing hands.

AXA Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.31.

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.