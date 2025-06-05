B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

SPWH stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,026,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

