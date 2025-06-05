Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 36,944 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after buying an additional 952,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prothena by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 341,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,556,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTA. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Prothena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.11. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

