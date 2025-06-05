Bank of America Corp DE Sells 124,816 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 443,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $519.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

