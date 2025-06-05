Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $59,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,234,295.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,247,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,373,261.02. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,087 shares of company stock worth $10,299,146. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.