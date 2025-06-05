Barclays Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $119.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Melius Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.19.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

