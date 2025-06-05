Best Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 2nd

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, BCE, Rocket Companies, and Magnite are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing content through digital channels such as streaming video, social networking, online gaming and digital advertising. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to firms that generate revenue from subscriptions, ad sales or in-app purchases on platforms accessed via the internet. Because their performance often hinges on trends in user engagement, technological innovation and ad spend, digital media stocks can exhibit higher growth potential as well as increased volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $16.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.83. 2,005,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.61. 6,913,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,960,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 415,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.61. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 105.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. 9,175,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,746,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.66. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,644. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. BCE has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.13, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. 2,626,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. 776,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Magnite has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73.

