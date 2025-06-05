Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Invests $5.53 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.3% of Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $980,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,426,457.50. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

