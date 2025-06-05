Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.59.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.39. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $128.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The company had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,574 shares of company stock worth $1,465,528 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,905,000 after buying an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after purchasing an additional 316,754 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,616,000 after purchasing an additional 269,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

