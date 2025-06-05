BMO Capital Markets Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $500.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total value of $932,100.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,034,703.16. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

