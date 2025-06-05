Brian Armstrong Sells 25,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $6,178,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,000.90. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $5,013,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $3,968,800.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $2,681,850.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $1,981,500.00.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.1%

Coinbase Global stock opened at $256.00 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,535,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 21.3% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 570 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

