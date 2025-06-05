BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $38.02 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $39,511.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,577.89. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,392,182 shares of company stock worth $219,161,291. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

