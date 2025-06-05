BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BW LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BW LPG by 101,928.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in BW LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BW LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BW LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE BWLP opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. BW LPG Limited has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.96 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

BW LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.