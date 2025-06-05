C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of C3.ai worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AI opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,379.84. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 356,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $7,196,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,295.92. The trade was a 59.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,640,220 shares of company stock worth $37,038,104. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

