Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CALM stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

