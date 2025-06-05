California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.44 and traded as low as $18.51. California First Leasing shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 9,976 shares.
California First Leasing Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.
California First Leasing Company Profile
California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
