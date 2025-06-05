California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,260 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $7,232,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.