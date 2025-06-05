California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,717 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADMA. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 425,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.57. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $158,069.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,345.60. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

