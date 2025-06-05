California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,789 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Archrock worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,571,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,922,000 after acquiring an additional 508,214 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Archrock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,074,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,434,000 after acquiring an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Archrock by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,883,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,438 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Archrock by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,354,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 411,286 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,927,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,634,000 after acquiring an additional 448,410 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

Archrock announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

