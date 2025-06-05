California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 26,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFY opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

