California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 110,086 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,672,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3,243.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 73,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,779,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of MHO opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.53. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

