California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,972,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

