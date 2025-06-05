California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,660,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,161,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,899,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,801,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,845,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,840,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,762,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 2.4%

TDS stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.57. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.24%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

