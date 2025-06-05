California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Enstar Group worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Enstar Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Enstar Group stock opened at $335.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.87 and its 200 day moving average is $329.82. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $291.90 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $135,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

