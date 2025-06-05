California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Olin worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 297,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $4,692,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $7,514,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Olin by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 405,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.86%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

