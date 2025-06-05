California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of ICU Medical worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in ICU Medical by 764.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ICU Medical by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $131.36 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $278,987.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $971,141.60. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $640,572.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308. This trade represents a 45.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.