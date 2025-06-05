California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $4,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,449.20. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 2.2%

LLYVK stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.22).

Liberty Live Group Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.