California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.06 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,737 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 143,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 111,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

