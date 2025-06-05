California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.08 Million Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 504,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 37,725 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

