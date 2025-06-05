California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.12 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Plains GP worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Plains GP by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Plains GP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.68. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 205.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

