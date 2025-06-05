California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.15 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.1%

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.57 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. This represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

