California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.15 Million Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Mirion Technologies worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 325.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 235,288 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 514,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1,532.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 488,790 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $8,970,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,488.78. This trade represents a 89.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.16 and a beta of 0.80. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

