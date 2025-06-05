California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Cinemark worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Cinemark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Cinemark by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

Cinemark Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,724.24. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

