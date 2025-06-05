California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Zeta Global worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Zeta Global stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

